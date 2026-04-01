A man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny drink driving whilst disqualified at a holiday park in Clarach.
Kirt Matthews, of 30 Neachley Grove, Birmingham, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 April.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to a charge of drink driving in a Volkswagen Polo at Clarach Bay Holiday Village on 14 March this year.
Matthews also pleaded not guilty to charges of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the same day, also at Clarach Bay Holiday Village.
He is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until the trial date.
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