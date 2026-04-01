A Newcastle Emlyn man who stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat from supermarkets four times in less than a month including twice in the same day has been fined by magistrates.
Scott Fitzgerald, of Flat 1, 9 Sycamore Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 April.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty stealing meat from CK’s supermarket on Station Road on both 14 and 15 December.
Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to stealing £200 worth of meat from CK’s on 12 January this year, as well as stealing another £104 worth of meat from Co-op on New Road on the same day.
Fitzgerald was fined £240 and ordered to pay a total of £404 compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.