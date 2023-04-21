A MAN will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny charges including having an imitation firearm on Aberystwyth’s Pier on New Year’s Eve last year.
Milos Ilic, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.
The 40-year-old denied possessing the imitation firearm at the Pier on 31 December 2022.
He also denied charges of affray in Aberystwyth on 4 April, and damaging a CCTV camera belonging to Andrew Davies in Aberystwyth, also on 4 April.
Ilic also pleaded not guilty to sending a “grossly offensive” message in Aberystwyth between 1 and 4 April.
Ilic is due to stand trial on 30 May at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court and was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.