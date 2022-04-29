Man dies after taking more than twice the lethal dose of cocaine

A LAMPETER man died after ingesting more than twice the lethal dose of cocaine, amongst other drugs, an inquest has heard.

Joe Taylor was found dead at a house In Talybont following a night of partying with his friends back in October 2020.

Mr Taylor, 32, and three of his friends had spent the previous evening partying and in preparation, the group acquired alcohol and had purchased 28 Valium and 3.5 grams of cocaine, an inquest in Aberystwyth heard last week.

During the evening, Mr Taylor took 14 valium and was “taking ibuprofen like sweets” - according to a witness - in order to open his nasal passageway to allow him to take more cocaine.

The court heard that following the evening’s conclusion, Mr Taylor and his friend Simon Brown returned to the home in Talybont.

The next day, Mr Brown noted that Mr Taylor was still asleep on the couch and attempted to wake him by shaking him but noted that he was still breathing.

By the evening, Mr Brown found Mr Taylor to not only still be asleep but now freezing cold.

Mr Brown called an ambulance and began CPR as instructed, however, upon arrival to the scene, the ambulance crew identified Mr Taylor as deceased and as such no resuscitation was attempted, the court heard.

Toxicology reports found that alongside other drugs, Mr Taylor had 2,000 micrograms of cocaine in his body - more than twice the lethal dose.