A Penrhiwllan man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Rhys Thomas, of Ddolwen Isaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving on a road between Penrhiwllan and Maesllyn on 2 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Thomas had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
