A Talsarn man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.
Kevin O’Brien, of 5 Bro Fallen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 42-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 1 October by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” on 20 October and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 11 December.
Magistrates fined O’Brien £80.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The suspended sentence order will continue.
