A Talsarn man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.

Kevin O’Brien, of 5 Bro Fallen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.

The 42-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 1 October by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” on 20 October and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 11 December.

Magistrates fined O’Brien £80.

He must also pay £60 costs.

The suspended sentence order will continue.