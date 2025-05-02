A man has been fined for possession of a banned XL bully dog in Lampeter.
Antony Fox, of 20A Park Hall, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 May.
The 51-year-old was due to stand trial after pleading not guilty to being in possession of an XL Bully called Leo at Dol Dalis on 29 June last year.
Fox changed his plea to guilty ahead of the trial.
Magistrates fined Fox £40 and ordered him to pay £250 compensation.
He must also pay costs of £100 and a £16 surcharge.
Magistrates also ordered a contingent destruction order for Leo with a proper control clause as the court was “satisfied that the dog known as Leo would not constitute a danger to public safety.”