A Llandysul man has pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent dog breeding business - while five others, including a county councillor will face trial next year.
Thomas John Jones, 27, of Paradwys, Pengwyn, Llandysul, admitted knowingly taking part in the fraudulent business between March 2015, when he would have been 17 years old, and November 2023, at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 15 December.
The court heard 27-year-old Jones' offending included hiding the true identity and origin of dogs which were being sold, providing false or misleading documentation and information, and operating without a licence.
Nerys Wyn Davies, 55, of 4 Cae Rwgan, Aberbanc, Penrhiwllan, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.
Five others, including independent Ceredigion county councillor for Llanwenog, Euros Davies, 60, of Llys y Wawr, Penffordd, Cwmsychbant and Sara Pritchard Davies, 28, from Prengwyn, a former winner of S4C's Can i Gymru competition, have denied charges and will face a trial in November next year.
The court heard the trial will be conducted in Welsh with simultaneous translation.
The sentencing of those who have pleaded guilty will await the outcome of next year's trial.
The three others that deny the charge are Rhydian Davies, 28 of Gwarcefel Farm, Prengwyn, Llandysul; Delyth Mathias, 29, of 32 Carmarthen Street, Canton, Cardiff and Rebecca Bailey, 30, of Lochtyn Farm, Llangrannog.
Lee Reynolds, prosecuting, told the court that three other defendants - David Bethell, 37, of Saron, Llandysul; Cara Barrett, 39, of Cynwyl Road, Carmarthen; and 77-year-old David Peter Jones of Llandysul - have been given police cautions after admitting responsibility for the same charge. The trio will not be prosecuted.
A formal not guilty verdict was entered in the case of 71-year-old Margaret Ann Jones, from Llandysul, after the prosecution offered no evidence.
The case was brought by Ceredigion council, working with trading standards.
