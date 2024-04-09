A man has been found guilty of making threats to kill in Llanybydder.
Stephen Walters, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 2 April.
The 35-year-old had denied charges of threats to kill against Leighton Cartwright and Joanna Davies in Llanybydder on 22 February.
He has also pleaded not guilty to sending an offensive message on 1 July 2022.
Walters was found guilty of threats to kill against Mr Cartwright.
The other two charges were dismissed.
The case was adjourned for an all-options probation report, including sentencing at Crown Court, to be prepared.
Walters is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April and was remanded in custody until that date.