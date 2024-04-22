A Dyffryn Paith man has been found not guilty of assaulting a woman following a trial but will be sentenced next month for stalking.
Lewis Morgan, of Penglanowen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 April.
The 30-year-old had denied a charge of assaulting Lowri Reed in Aberystwyth on 10 April last year.
Magistrates found him not guilty following the trial.
Morgan had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking Lowri Reed in Aberystwyth between 4 June and 2 September 2023 by “installing a GPS tracker on her vehicle, tracking her location and sending her messages in writing whilst the subject to bail conditions not to contact her.”
Morgan will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 May.