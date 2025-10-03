A man has been remanded in custody accused of a string of drug supply charges in Clarach and Aberystwyth.
Callum Smith, of 39 Oliphant Circle, Newport, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 29-year-old is charge with eight separate counts of possession of various drugs with intent to supply.
Smith is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply between 1 and 31 March.
He is further accused of another count of possession of 9.63 grams of cocaine with intent to supply in Aberystwyth on 5 July.
Smith is also charged with possession of cannabis resin, bromazolam, and zopiclone with intent to supply in Aberystwyth on 28 March this year.
He also faces charges of possession with intent to supply of two kilograms of ketamine, 308 grams of cocaine, and eight kilograms of cannabis in Clarach on 30 September.
Smith is also charged with three counts of offering to supply various drugs in Aberystwyth between 1 and 31 March this year.
Smith is charged with offering to supply class A drugs cocaine, psilocybin, and ecstasy.
He is further charged with offering to supply ketamine, zopiclon, and valium over the same dates.
Smith is also charged with three counts of possession of criminal property.
He is charged with having £729.17 in cash considered criminal property in Aberystwyth on 28 March, as well as £145 in cash between 1 and 31 March.
Smith is also charged with possession of £500 cash considered to be criminal property in Clarach on 30 September this year.
No pleas were entered by Smith at the hearing to any of the charges.
Smith is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 November.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
