The first Machylleth cultural exchange with Palestinian youth was hailed a success.
Palestinian teenagers arrived to a sunny autumnal day in mid Wales, for the first stop in their two-week UK tour organised by the Camden Abu Dis Friendship Association.
Having never left Palestine before, the teenagers and leaders arrived on 22 September after town residents raised thousands for their trip.
Katy Fowler from the Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity group said they hope to host more exchanges: “It was an honour and privilege to host our guests.
“We were sad to say hwyl fawr, but we hope there'll be a time soon when Palestine is free and they can return easily.”
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen students exchanged presentations on their homes and cultures, and a craft session making wool pouches for an art exhibition opening in London this February, made of Palestinian exchange students' work.
They enjoyed fish and chips, walks by the Afon Dyfi and a visit to the beach, having never seen the sea before.
In a dramatic turn of events, four of the eight Palestinian youth arrived days late during the Machynlleth welcoming ceremony at Senedd-Dy, forced to take a later flight after extreme queues caused by an Israeli border closure.
MP Steve Witherden and Mayor Jeremy Paige were at the ceremony, Mayor Paige saying afterwards: “Having heard the moving stories from the young people, I felt enormous pride that the town I’m lucky enough to be Mayor for is shown again to be a warm-hearted, welcoming community.
“I hope that the friendships and bonds made will last across lifetimes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.