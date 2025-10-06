A talk to accompany an exhibition currently on display in Aberystwyth will take place next week.
Robert Newell, who has an exhibition in the gallery at the Aberystwyth University School of Art until Friday, 7 November, will be giving a talk at the exhibition on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15 October. The talk, called Echoes Among the Rocks: Feeling, Form and Matter, takes place from 3pm until 5pm.
There will also be a panel discussion, called Drawn to Landscape, with Professor Catrin Webster, Andrew Green, Professor Sharon Morris, Dr Julian Ruddock and Robert himself, and that will take place in the gallery on Wednesday, 29 October, from 2pm until 5pm.
The exhibition, Echoes Among the Rocks, opened on 22 September.
