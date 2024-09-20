A man has been jailed for using threatening behaviour towards another man in Aberystwyth.
Justin Miller, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards David Drew on Alexandra Road on 18 July.
Magistrates, jailing Miller for four weeks, said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and that the offence was committed while Miller was on licence for other crimes.
No order was made for costs.