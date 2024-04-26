A man who assaulted two police officers in Aberystwyth and racially harassed one of them has been jailed by magistrates.
Daniel Harris, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 April.
The 35-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting Pc Williams and Pc Dimolarev in Aberystwyth on 22 January.
Harris had also denied racial harassment of Pc Dimolarev on the same day, but changed his pleas to guilty ahead of a trial.
Magistrates, sentencing Harris to 28 days in jail, said the offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Harris must also pay costs of £85 as well £100 in compensation.