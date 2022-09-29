Man jailed for four ‘nasty’ assaults in Aberystwyth
Wednesday 5th October 2022 2:05 pm
(Cambrian News )
A MAN who undertook four “nasty” assaults in Aberystwyth involving spitting, punching and using a chair as a weapon has been jailed by magistrates.
Daniel Pinder, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 September.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Farzad Asadinajad, Sabina Zlotucha and William Parry during an incident in Aberystwyth on 7 August this year.
Pinder also pleaded guilty to assaulting Sabina Zlotucha during a separate incident on 7 August, also in Aberystwyth.
The court heard they were “nasty incidents”.
Sentencing Pinder to 16 weeks in jail, magistrates, said that the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified”.
