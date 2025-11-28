A 20-year-old from Southgate caught driving while almost three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for two years.
Cai Deian Williams, of Aneddle, Penparcau Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Penparcau on 9 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Williams had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 24 months and handed him a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 victim fund surcharge.
