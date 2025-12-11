An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Richard Michael Arms, of 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May by failing to attend a planned accredited programme session on 1 October and by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 16 October.
Magistrates fined Arms £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
