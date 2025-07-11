A man who threatened to set fire to a car at a holiday park in Borth has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Jordan Matthews, of 29 Bannister Hall Crescent, Higher Walton, Walton-Le-Dale, Lancashire, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.
The 30-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in June to threatening Ashley Sharples to set fire to a car belonging to her father at Brynowen Holiday Centre in Borth on 28 May.
Matthews also admitted damaging the wing mirror of a Ford Fiesta belonging to Ashley Sharples on the same day.
Matthews was handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.