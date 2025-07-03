A Cribyn man caught driving while more than three times the legal limit has been handed a suspended jail term.
David Evans, of Beli Bach Farm, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to drink-driving on Heol Fach in Bridgend on 21 May.
Tests showed he had 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates sentenced Evans to 12 weeks in jail due to the “high reading” but suspended the sentence for 12 months.
Evans was disqualified for 30 months and handed a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Evans must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.