A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence an unprovoked attack on a man at a Dolgellau pub.
Owain Thomas, of Cefn Rowen Isaf, Islawrdref, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Reuben Benjamin Hall at the Cross Keys public house in Dolgellau on 19 July last year.
Magistrates, sentencing Thomas to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because it was “an unprovoked attack” which caused “serious injury”.
The sentence was suspended because there was a “reasonable prospect of rehabilitation”.
Hall must also pay £750 compensation.
