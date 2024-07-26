A man who racially harassed and assaulted a police officer in Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.
Shaun Tooley, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment towards Pc Dimolarev in Aberystwyth on 2 April this year.
Tooley also admitted assaulting the officer on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared ahead of sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.