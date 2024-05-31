An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after becoming “verbally aggressive” and using threatening behaviour towards supervision staff following his release from prison.
Mark William Anthony Roberts, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.
The 59-year-old was jailed for eight weeks in January after being found guilty of using threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in Bow Street in a “nasty” and “unprovoked” incident.
Roberts admitted a charge of failing to comply with a supervision order after being released from prison at the latest hearing.
The court heard that Roberts “displayed verbally aggressive and threatening behaviour towards a probation practitioner” on 14 March.
Roberts was fined £54 and must pay costs of £100.