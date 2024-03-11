A Capel Seion man has been handed a 26 week suspended prison sentence after magistrates found him guilty following a trial of harassment that “caused fear” to the victim and breaching a restraining order.
Mark Bolderston, of Brynhir, Capel Seion Village, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.
The 61-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in December to the harassment of Joy Tucker by “persistently making contact” with her at Cambrian Square in Aberystwyth on 7 May.
He was found guilty of harassment and breaching a restraining order by magistrates following a trial on 8 February.
Sentencing on 6 March after a probation report had been prepared, magistrates handed Bolderston a 26 week prison sentence suspended for 24 months.
Magistrates said that the offence was “so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Bolderston “caused fear that affected the victim.”
The sentence was suspended, magistrates said, because “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Bolderston was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the victim.
A restraining order against him was also renewed by magistrates, which includes banning him from visiting Cambrian Square.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £620.