A Newcastle Emlyn man has been banned from the road for year after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Jamie Rees, of 2 Penybanc, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Skoda Octavia on the B4327 Dale Road in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on 17 February this year.
Tests showed that Rees had ketamine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 12 months and fined him £300.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.