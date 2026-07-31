A 21-year-old from Capel Bangor has appeared in court charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.
Dylan Tapp, of 1 Ty’n Llan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
Tapp is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on Shaun Tooley in Aberystwyth on 10 June this year.
Tapp is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 September.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Tapp was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
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