A man who travelled to Aberystwyth with a sword in his car has been handed a suspended prison sentence by magistrates.
Lee Haden, of Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 9 October.
The 41-year-old admitted possessing a sword on Marine Terrace on 17 September.
Magistrates handed Haden a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified” because Haden had “travelled to Aberystwyth with the sword in his car”.
The sentence was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Haden was also handed a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.