A Morfa Nefyn man caught drink and drug driving has been handed a suspended jail sentence and banned from driving for four years.
Celt Hughes, of Pen Uwch, Lon Cefn, appeared before Caernarfon magistrates on 4 August.
The 27-year-old was stopped while driving in Abersoch on 15 March.
Tests showed that Hughes had 105 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Tests also showed that Hughes had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Hughes was handed a 12 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months due to previous convictions.
He was disqualified for 48 months and given a 90 day alcohol ban.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
