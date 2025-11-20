A Mydroilyn man who was caught driving with two illegal drugs in his system has been banned from the road for 20 months.
Jamie Davies, of Brynderi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped while driving an Audi A1 on the A482 at Cwmann on 15 June this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Davies had both ketamine and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for 20 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.