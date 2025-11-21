A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after admitting a drug driving charge.
Heledd Jones, of 27 Park Square, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.
The 40-year-old was due to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty to a charge of driving a Renault in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 7 March this year when the proportion of benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in her blood exceeded the specified limit.
Jones had also denied a charge of driving without insurance.
She changed both her pleas to guilty ahead of the trial.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 14 months and fined her £162.
She must also pay £350 costs and a £65 surcharge.
