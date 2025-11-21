A Machynlleth man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to deny charges of riding a motorcycle with cannabis in his system and riding without a licence or insurance.
Alan Coughlan, of 4 Tan Y Graig, Graig Fach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 November.
The 54-year-old denied a drug driving charge on a motorcycle at Forge Road in Machynlleth on 27 July this year.
He also pleaded not guilty to riding the motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance.
Coughlan is due to stand trial on the three charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
