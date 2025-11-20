A Ffosyffin woman has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after being caught driving while almost twice the legal drink drive limit.
Tiffany Barry, of 5 Haulfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped while driving an Audi A1 on the A487 at Aberaeron on 1 August this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Barry had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Barry from driving for 17 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
