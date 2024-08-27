A Mydroilyn man who admitted breaching a restraining order will be sentenced later this month.
Jamie Davies, of Brynderi, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 August.
The 37-year-old admitted breaching a restraining order imposed by Swansea Crown Court on 9 November 2022 by coming within 100 metres of an address in Aberarth on 20 August.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options probation report to be prepared.
Davies is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.