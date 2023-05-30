A Nebo woman has been banned from the road for 18 months after appearing in court to admit being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Lynne Higginbottom, of Pwll Glas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard the 54-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of an Audi Q7 on the B4576 at Bethania on 28 April this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Higginbottom had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Higginbottom, who pleaded guilty at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 18 months and fined £576.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £230 surcharge.