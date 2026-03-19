A 75-year-old from Nebo has admitted breaching a community order imposed for six offences of exposing his genitals at his home address.
Thomas Jones, of Penlonlas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 75-year-old was handed a community order by magistrates in July last year for six offences of exposing his genitals at his home address between 16 June 2024 and 31 January 2025.
At the hearing on 18 March, Jones admitted a charge of breaching the community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 18 and 25 January this year.
Magistrates made Jones the subject of a new community order to include up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.