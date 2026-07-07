A New Quay man accused of a serious assault in the town that left a 20-year-old hospitalised has been held in custody charged with possession of a mobile phone in a sock as a weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ciaran McConnell, of Flat above Mariner, South John Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 July.
The 37-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Zuben Richards and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a mobile phone in a sock.
Dyfed-Powys Police continue to appeal for witnesses and said that Mr Richards, 20, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers also arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.
The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
In a statement, police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate an incident of serious assault that occurred in Margaret Street leading to Uplands Square, New Quay, Ceredigion at around 12.51am on Saturday, 4 July.
"A 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"A 59-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
"Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have doorbell, CCTV, or other security camera footage from the area between the hours of 12.50am and 5.20am on Saturday, 4 July to please get in touch.
“Any witnesses, or anyone with any information is also asked to get in touch."
The road was closed for several hours following the incident.
No pleas were entered by McConnell at the hearing.
McConnell is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 August.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
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