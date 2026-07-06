A Dol-y-Bont man will be sentenced later this month after admitting charges of assault, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing in April to assaulting David Smith in Dol-y-Bont on 8 April but changed his plea to guilty ahead of trial.
Turner-Wright also admitted damaging concrete slabs forming the path leading to the rear gate and the wall of Mr Smith’s home, as well as another charge of breaching a restraining order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Turner-Wright will be sentenced on 22 July.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.