A New Quay man will stand tiral next month after denying a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police.
Adam Zamorowski, of 12 Morfagwyn Flats, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide a blood specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle in New Quay on 16 August this year.
Zamorowski is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.