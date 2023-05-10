A NEW Quay sex offender has been fined after magistrates heard that he failed to tell police when he changed his address.
Sam Knight, of Glynteifi, Church Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 May.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register by failing to notify police of a change of address with three days.
The court heard that the offence occurred at Aberystwyth on 20 March this year.
Magistrates handed Knight a fine of £184.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £74.