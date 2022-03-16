New road ban takes drink-driver’s total to over 12 years

A DRINK-DRIVER has been handed another road ban after being caught driving under the influence for the fourth time since 2004.

David Richards, aged 67, of Rhos y Garth, Llanilar, was given a three year and three month ban at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 March, when he appeared from custody, having been arrested the previous day.

He had only had his licence back for three months following his previous road ban for drink-driving.

His latest ban brings his total driving ban to more than 12 years.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police’s Ceredigion Roads Policing Unit saw Richards’ Vauxhall Corsa on the A485 in Rhos y Grath at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 9 March, and acting on intelligence which suggested he may be driving under the influence, they pulled him over.

When officers spoke to Richards, his speech was slurred so he was asked to take a roadside breath test, which he failed.

Following his arrest Richards provided a further two samples while in custody, both of 55 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.

RPU Sgt Dave Hawksworth said: “Richards is a repeat drink-drive offender with several previous convictions and periods of disqualification, the most recent of which had only expired around three months ago.

“Officers took swift and decisive action in arresting Richards for the further drink-driving offence and due to his flagrant disregard for the law and safety of other road users, successfully obtained authority for Richards to be remanded in custody and placed before the next available court.

“This was excellent proactive work by the officers in removing a dangerous person from the areas roads.”