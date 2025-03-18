A Newcastle Emlyn man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after admitting a drug driving charge.
Keiran Webb, of Flat 3, Cawdor Apartments, Cawdor Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the B4333 at Adpar on 26 September last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Webb had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Webb from driving for 18 months and handed him a fine of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.