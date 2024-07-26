A Newcastle Emlyn man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Silk Younger, of Parc Dinas, Ebenezer Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Renault Clio on the B4571 at Ffostrasol on 1 February this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Younger had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Younger, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 12 months.
Magistrates also handed him a fine of £80.
Younger must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.