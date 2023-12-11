A Newcastle Emlyn man has been banned from the road by magistrates after pleading guilty to driving while almost twice the legal drink drive limit.
Evan Roberts, of Glas y Dorlan, Sycamore Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 77-year-old was stopped while driving a Toyota Yaris on the B4570 between Cmwcou and Ponthirwaun on 7 November.
Tests showed Roberts had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Roberts was disqualified for 17 months, fined £120, and must pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.