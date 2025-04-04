A Newcastle Emlyn teenager will face trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of drink driving.
Zac Thomas, of Rhos y Grug, Bryngwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to having 146 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when stopped in a Volkswagen Polo on Pendre, Greenfield Row, Cardigan on 21 September last year.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Thomas is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.