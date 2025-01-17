A man who stole a tip jar from an Aberystwyth café has been jailed for a week.
David Bishop, of 33 Fifth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in December to stealing a tip jar containing an unknown quantity of cash from Little Devil’s Café on Terrace Road on 18 September last year.
Magistrates sentenced Bishop to one week in prison.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, because Bishop “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property”, and had previous convictions for theft.
Bishop must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and £50 compensation.