A Temple Bar man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after admitting being behind the wheel with cannabis in his system.
The court heard that the 61-year-old was stopped by police while driving a car on Boulevard St Brieuc in Aberystwyth on 19 March this year.
Tests showed that Pickering had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates handed Pickering a disqualification from driving for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a fine of £120.
Pickering must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.