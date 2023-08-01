Two women have appeared in court charged with robbery of cigarettes from a woman in Aberystwyth.
Lauren Clark, of no fixed abode, and Kirsten Davies, of 62 Garth Dinas, Penparcau, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 July. Clark, 24, and 27-year-old Davies are both charged with robbing a packet of Sovereign Super King Cigarettes from Ana Cozma on Great Darkgate Street on 24 July.
Clark is also charged with racially aggravated assault of Miss Cozma at the Wallich in Aberystwyth on 26 May.
Clark and Davies are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 24 August for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Clark was remanded in custody until that date, while Davies was remanded on conditional bail.