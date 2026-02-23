Gwynedd police have issued a warning following reports of vehicle thefts.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd North said: “We are urging residents to remain vigilant following several reports of vehicle thefts across the force area.
“In recent days, multiple incidents have been reported involving the theft of Audi vehicles, with offenders targeting cars parked in residential streets and driveways.
“Thefts were reported from addresses in Mold, Penrhosgarnedd, and Mynydd Isa.
“Officers are actively investigating these and other incidents, and carrying out increased patrols in affected areas.
“We are asking all vehicle owners to take extra precautions to secure their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.
“Further advice on keeping your vehicle secure can be found at: https://orlo.uk/sZZhU
