A Llechryd woman has been banned from the road for six months by magistrates for failing to identify a driver to police.
Caroline Evans, of 21 Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.
The court heard that the 36-year-old failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver to police on 12 June last year.
Magistrates handed Evans six penalty points on her licence and disqualified her from driving for six months.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £176.
