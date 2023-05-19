MID Wales parents who left their morbidly obese daughter to die in squalor have had their jail terms extended.
Kaylea Titford died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, just two weeks after her 16th birthday.
Her father was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and was jailed for seven years and six months in March.
Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, admitted the same charge and was jailed for six years.
The court of Appeal has reviewed the sentences and has increased the jail terms they will serve to 10 years and eight years respectively.
Kaylea was found in conditions described at court as being "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen.
Following the report of her death, an intensive police investigation was carried out, with engagement from the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as medical, dental and environmental experts.
It was established that in the months leading to her death, Kaylea’s physical and hygienic needs had not been met by her parents, who were charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
On Friday, the Court of Appeal increased the sentences.
Extending the sentences on Friday, Lord Justice Popplewell, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and His Honour Judge Bate, said: "The circumstances can only be categorised as extreme, Kaylea was living in unimaginable squalor".